Head-To-Head Review: LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) vs. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LF Capital Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.06 $6.23 million $0.50 7.94

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares LF Capital Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition N/A 26.66% 0.82% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 1.05% -16.83% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LF Capital Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LF Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats LF Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

