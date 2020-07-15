Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

