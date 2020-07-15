Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Godaddy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after buying an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

