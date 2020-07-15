FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Cut by Analyst

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.29. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of $392.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.