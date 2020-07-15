FY2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after buying an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 2,178,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after buying an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.