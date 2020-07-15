FY2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Increased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

