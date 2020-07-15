FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exfo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. Exfo has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a market cap of $186.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

