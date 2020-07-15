FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

