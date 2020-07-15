Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBHS. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

FBHS stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

