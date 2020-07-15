FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

FormFactor stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 343,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

