First Horizon National (FHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect First Horizon National to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Horizon National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

