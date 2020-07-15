Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Firan Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

TSE:FTG opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 18,100 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$34,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,449,700.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

