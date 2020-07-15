Financial Survey: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZTGF)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBRE Group and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 5.23% 21.37% 8.11% Gazit Globe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.61 $1.28 billion $3.71 11.69 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.17 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Gazit Globe on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

