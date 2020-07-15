Financial Review: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. EPR Properties pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EPR Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 3.61 $202.24 million $5.44 5.59 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 7.40 $89.96 million $1.67 9.22

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 25.52% 6.27% 2.77% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 16.08% 8.83% 1.77%

Summary

EPR Properties beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

