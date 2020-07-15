Financial Contrast: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 2 2 0 2.50 Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Immunovant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 86.39 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.55 Immunovant N/A N/A N/A ($1.54) -15.71

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -185.14% -52.40% -34.32% Immunovant N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immunovant beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

