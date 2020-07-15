Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FEVR. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($25.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 2,570 ($31.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,971 ($24.26).

FEVR opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 888.40 ($10.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,051.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,649.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

