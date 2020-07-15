Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

NASDAQ FB opened at $239.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

