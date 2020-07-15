E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $51.44. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. E*TRADE Financial shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 2,342,451 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

