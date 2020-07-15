Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

JPM opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

