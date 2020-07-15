Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Evans Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

EVBN opened at $22.90 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

