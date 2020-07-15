Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2020 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.56 on Monday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

