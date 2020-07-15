Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.76.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.75. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.28.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,728,516. Also, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,341.80. Insiders sold a total of 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,850 in the last 90 days.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

