Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AIMC stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

