Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

