EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

EQT stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in EQT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,167,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 425,157 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

