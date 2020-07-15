Enbridge Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.68.

TSE ENB opened at C$40.39 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.25.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

