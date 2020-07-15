easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded easyJet to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 650 ($8.00) on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 737.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.