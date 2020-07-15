easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded easyJet to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 650 ($8.00) on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 737.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,104 shares of company stock worth $5,044,827.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

