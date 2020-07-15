easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,620 ($19.94) to GBX 760 ($9.35) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Commerzbank reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 650 ($8.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 737.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.03. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).

In other easyJet news, insider Moya Greene purchased 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,104 shares of company stock worth $5,044,827.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.