Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of D opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

