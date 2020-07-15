DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

