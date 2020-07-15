Dave Lewis Acquires 64 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Dave Lewis purchased 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £136.96 ($168.55).
Dave Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 15th, Dave Lewis purchased 57 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($169.75).
Tesco stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.60.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.
