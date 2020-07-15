Dare Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Dawson James

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Dawson James currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Dare Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

