Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

DARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Aegis reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dare Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Dare Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.