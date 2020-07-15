Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.02, approximately 636,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 879,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Specifically, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,541. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.