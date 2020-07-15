Critical Contrast: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDL Community Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -13.05% 0.52% 0.08% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 2.95 -$5.13 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

