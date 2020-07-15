Critical Comparison: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.99% 11.84% 1.40% Western Alliance Bancorporation 35.68% 15.69% 1.72%

This is a summary of current recommendations for M&T Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 2 14 3 0 2.05 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 3 6 0 2.67

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $140.02, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 1.82 $1.93 billion $13.75 7.15 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 2.68 $499.17 million $4.84 7.07

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats M&T Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

