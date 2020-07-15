Comparing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Software and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $1,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 9.10% 87.50% 17.08% BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $3.49 billion N/A $333.00 million N/A N/A BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR $1.49 billion 1.62 $412.89 million N/A N/A

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Software.

Summary

Constellation Software beats BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers. The Private Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions, principally to commercial customers. The company also provides related professional and support services. Constellation Software Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

