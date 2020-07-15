CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.49).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $954.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 80.60 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.50 ($4.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.91.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Analyst Recommendations for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

