CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.49).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $954.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 80.60 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.50 ($4.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.91.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.