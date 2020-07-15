City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for City in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHCO. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

CHCO stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $994.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.19 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in City in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

