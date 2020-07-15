Citigroup Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

C stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.