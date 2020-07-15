CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.75, 2,843,418 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,960,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,054,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after acquiring an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

