Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

