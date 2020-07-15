BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

