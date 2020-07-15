Brokers Offer Predictions for Silk Road Medical Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

SILK stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,990,950 shares of company stock valued at $194,731,679 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

