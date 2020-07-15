Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstCash Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

