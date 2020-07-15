Brokers Offer Predictions for BioMerieux SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BioMerieux in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78.

BMXMF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BioMerieux stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. BioMerieux has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $152.43.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

