Brokers Issue Forecasts for OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

NYSE:OMF opened at $23.75 on Monday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after acquiring an additional 230,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

