Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Graco stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.