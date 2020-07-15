BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) were down 6.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.17, approximately 3,097,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,479,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Specifically, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 162.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,271 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

