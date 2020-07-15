bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) fell 5.1% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, 683,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,228,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $70,710. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

